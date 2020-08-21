13th Floor will reopen for 2020 Halloween season with new procedures, limited attendance

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s 13th Floor is planning to reopen for the 2020 Halloween season with new procedures and guidelines because of COVID-19.

The biggest changes for the haunted house this year are that attendance will be limited each night and people will only go through the venue with the group they came with, according to the 13th Floor website.

While tickets can be purchased at the gate it’s being recommended that they are purchased beforehand online. All admissions tickets will also be reservation based.

Below is a list more of the changes and new procedures being put in place:

All staff will wear proper face coverings and be temperature screened.

Staff will strictly enforce proper social distancing between groups.

All surfaces and touchpoints will be sanitized regularly.

Guests will have to follow guidelines for face coverings.

Hand sanitizer stations available throughout (and it will be pumpkin spice scented).

Only clear bags and clutches will be allowed.

Credit cards are the only method of payment.

PPE will be worn by actors under theatrical masks and makeup.

Anything hanging that you would normally need to push or squeeze through has been removed from inside the haunted house.

Nothing will be sprayed on you.

Organizers say guests, staff and monsters will be required to keep 6 feet away from each other, adding, “If you think we can’t scare you from 6′ away, just try us.”

The 13th Floor has yet to announce their official opening date.