Rare blue moon will illuminate Halloween sky in 2020

SAN ANTONIO – This Halloween might look a little different for a lot of reasons including a rare blue moon illuminating the sky.

The term “blue moon” refers to the second full moon in a single month and, according to NASA, the phenomenon only occurs seven times every 19 years.

Full moons are typically separated by 29 days but most months are 30 or 31 days, causing a blue moon to appear, “on average, every two and a half years,” according to NASA.

Did you know that every full moon in a respective month has its own name? The first full moon for October will appear on Oct. 1 and is referred to as the Harvest Moon. The full moons in November and December are called the Beaver Moon and Cold Moon, respectively.

EarthSky.org reports that the last blue moon occurred on March 31, 2018 and the next one is expected to occur Aug. 22, 2021.

So no matter what you’re doing on Halloween - you should look up and check out the rare Halloween blue moon.

(Maybe it will bring good luck and you’ll get FULL bars of candy!)

