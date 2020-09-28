8 orchards and farms where you can pick-your-own produce in the San Antonio-area

SAN ANTONIO – The weather in Texas is getting cooler and after a year that’s included quite a bit of self-quarantining for most people, getting outdoors seems like a nice way to celebrate the changing of the season.

Orchards are a great way to practice social distancing while still enjoying the freedom of leaving your house.

Here are a few places in the San Antonio-area that offer guests that opportunity to walk through an orchard and pick fruit:

Jenschke Orchards

This orchard offers everything from a giant corn maze in the fall (which is currently open!) to a pick-your-own harvest experience year-round. Pumpkins are in season September through October and Christmas trees are available November to December. Strawberry, peach and blackberry season has already passed for 2020. The orchard is located at 8301 East Hwy 290 in Fredericksburg.

K H Farm

This farm has seasonal fruit for visitors to pick but it varies by season. KH Farms, which grows strawberries for the Poteet Strawberry Festival every year, is located at 200 W Tank Hollow Road in Poteet.

Kosub Farms

This pick-your-own strawberry farm is closed for the season but it’s a great place to visit when it reopens for the next season. Kosub Farm is located at 3425 Coble Road in Poteet.

Love Creek Orchards

Fig picking season is over but and there will be no apple picking this year, but there are still plenty of reasons to visit including the Great Hill Country Pumpkin Patch. Admission is $7 and children two and younger are free. Love Creek Orchards is located at 14024 State Highway 16 N in Medina.

Sandy Oaks Olive Orchard

Did you know there’s an olive orchard south of San Antonio? They’re currently closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic but this is a unique opportunity for visitors once the orchard reopens. Sandy Oaks Olive Orchard is located at 25195 Mathis Road in Elmendorf.

Sonlight Apple Orchard

The 2020 apple picking season was closed this year due to limited rains and several months of very hot weather in central Texas. This is a great one to earmark for a visit in 2021. Sonlight Apple Orchard is located in Mason at Hwy 29 East, just under half a mile from the courthouse.

Sweet Berry Farm

Sweet Berry Farm is great for a fall visit. There is a Texas-shaped maze, giant pumpkins, hayrides and a pick-your-own flower opportunity. Sweet Berry Farm is located at 1801 FM 1980 in Marble Falls.

Vogel Orchards

The peach-picking season is over for 2020 but you can pick your own pumpkin starting Oct. 2. Vogel Orchards is located at 12862 US Hwy 290 in Fredericksburg.

Call ahead to the particular farm or orchard you are hoping to visit to make sure they are open and accepting visitors. The coronavirus pandemic has altered operations for many businesses and weather is also sometimes a factor.

Happy fall season.

