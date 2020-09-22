“Fall” in love with this Texas-sized corn maze + pumpkins from the vine

FREDERICKSBURG – Fresh from the vine, that’s what you’ll experience when you get any produce at Jenschke Orchards in Fredericksburg. The family-owned orchard has been in business since the 1960s as a roadside stand and in 2018 they opened their country store.

Inside the store, you’ll find an array of jams, sauces and fall favorites such as pumpkin butter and peach cider.

“It tastes great warmed up with some cinnamon sticks,” co-owner of Jenschke Lindsey Jenschke said.

New this year, a 5-acre corn maze.

“It’s about a mile and half to make it through,” Jenschke said.

Pumpkins can be picked straight from the vine and are $.75 a pound. They also sell pies, cobblers and homemade ice cream. On the weekends you can also enjoy barbecue.

The orchard is located at 8301 U.S. Hwy 290 in Fredericksburg. Click here for more information.