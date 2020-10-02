Get taco deals in San Antonio on National Taco Day

SAN ANTONIO – In San Antonio, we don’t need a holiday to celebrate tacos, but we’ll take it - especially if it comes with good deals and freebies.

Sunday, Oct. 4, is National Taco Day, and here are the restaurants we’ve found that are offering promotions in honor of the day. These offers are good on Sunday only.

Add a crispy beef taco to any dine-in entree order for $1.

Dress like a taco and post a photo with #chuystacoday for a chance to win a free taco meal kit.

Place an order on the El Pollo Loco app and receive two free Tacos al Carbons on your next visit.

Sweet Chili Sriracha Shrimp Tacos are the monthly Chalkboard Special tacos for October and will be on sale for $10. Serafin’s Fish Tacos and Honey Chipotle Shrimp Tacos will also be available for the same price.

Get two free tacos with any purchase if you subscribe to Jack in the Box emails or texts.

Get a free crunchy taco with orders over $15 on Uber Eats.

National Taco Day is almost here and we've got an epic present for you. Get ready to get gifting with Taco Gifter, launching 10/4. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 1, 2020

Get a classic bean and cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef taco for just $1.

Related: