Where to get the best BBQ, tacos, and margaritas in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Get inspired and taste the rich history with the Food Trails of San Antonio.

After an extensive voting process, San Antonio's Culinaria compiled a list of the best places to get barbecue, tacos, and margaritas in the city.

"For the past 19 years, Culinaria has been promoting locally sourced food and wine experiences in the San Antonio region," according to the organization's website.

Click here to be transported to the trails -- there are 10 locations for each category.

Some of Alamo City's best margaritas can be found at Soluna, Paloma Blanca, and La Hacienda de los Barrios, according to the experts.

Noteworthy barbecue locations include The Big Bib, Barbecue Station, and Dignowity Meats.

Taco Taco, Pollo Asado los Nortenos and Garcia's made the list for some of San Antonio's best tacos.

Culinaria is a nonprofit organization that promotes San Antonio as a premier food and wine destination.

