Popular San Antonio restaurants offering special menus on Tuesdays

SAN ANTONIO - Culinaria is a nonprofit organization that promotes San Antonio as a premier food and wine destination.

In years past, Culinaria has celebrated local food with restaurant weeks that include $15 lunch menus and $30 to $45 dinner menus at upscale San Antonio eateries.

This year, Culinaria has expanded restaurant weeks to include Tasty Tuesdays during the summer.

What does that mean?

Every Tuesday in June, July and August, select restuarants are offering $15 lunch menus and $30 dinner menus.

What restaurants are participating?

Acu Bistro Bar

Azuca

Battalion

Bella on Houston

Beto's Alt-Mex

Bolo's at Omni Colonnade

CoCo Bongo Cocina & Bar

Cookhouse

The County Line

Eastside Kitchenette

Feast

Grayze on Grayson

Kirby's

La Frite Belgian Bistro

Maverick Texas Brasserie

Meadow

Nola Brunch & Beignets

Paloma Blanca

Periphery

Playland

Range

Rebelle

Scuzzi's Italian Grill - Shavano Park

Scuzzi's Italian Grill - Leon Springs

Shuck Shack

Toro Kitchen + Bar - Downtown

Toro Kitchen + Bar - Stone Oak

Tre Trattoria at the Museum

Walk-On's - Hollywood Park

Walk-On's Huebner Oaks

The Well

Zocca

When are the nest restaurant weeks?

Aug. 10 through Aug. 24.

Where can I find out more?

Here!

