Popular San Antonio restaurants offering special menus on Tuesdays

SAN ANTONIO - Culinaria is a nonprofit organization that promotes San Antonio as a premier food and wine destination.
In years past, Culinaria has celebrated local food with restaurant weeks that include $15 lunch menus and $30 to $45 dinner menus at upscale San Antonio eateries.
This year, Culinaria has expanded restaurant weeks to include Tasty Tuesdays during the summer.
What does that mean?
Every Tuesday in June, July and August, select restuarants are offering $15 lunch menus and $30 dinner menus.
What restaurants are participating?
Acu Bistro Bar
Azuca
Battalion
Bella on Houston
Beto's Alt-Mex
Bolo's at Omni Colonnade
CoCo Bongo Cocina & Bar
Cookhouse
The County Line
Eastside Kitchenette
Feast
Grayze on Grayson
Kirby's
La Frite Belgian Bistro
Maverick Texas Brasserie
Meadow
Nola Brunch & Beignets
Paloma Blanca
Periphery
Playland
Range
Rebelle
Scuzzi's Italian Grill - Shavano Park
Scuzzi's Italian Grill - Leon Springs
Shuck Shack
Toro Kitchen + Bar - Downtown
Toro Kitchen + Bar - Stone Oak
Tre Trattoria at the Museum
Walk-On's - Hollywood Park
Walk-On's Huebner Oaks
The Well
Zocca
When are the nest restaurant weeks?
Aug. 10 through Aug. 24.
Where can I find out more?
