Free dental services for military on Freedom Day USA

SAN ANTONIO – A special thank you is underway for our military members.

Next Thursday, Oct. 8, marks this year’s Freedom Day USA. The idea behind the celebration is to provide free services and products to veterans, active military and their families.

Joining the thank you movement for the first time is Dr. Kye Mallornee’s Restoration Dental in Northwest San Antonio.

“This is our first time, but we’re really excited to (participate),” Mallornee said.

Mallornee is shutting down his practice to the general public for 12 hours in order to focus his time and efforts to those who have sacrificed much more.

“We’re in San Antonio, and the community has really kind of invested in us,” Mallornee said. “We want to give back. That’s all it really comes down to. I mean, these members, men and women, do this on a daily. I think we can sacrifice one day.”

Free preventative dental care, including teeth cleanings, extractions or fillings, will also be available to spouses and children of our military men and women.

“We’ll take our radiographs, do an evaluation to see what type of cleaning you may need, and they will provide that cleaning for you,” Mallornee said. “If you need any fillings or extractions or emergency base (services) and depending on time, we’ll try to do as much as we can for you within the means of the time allotted.”

An appointment must be made, as all paperwork will be completed electronically ahead of the patient’s arrival to Restoration Dental.

To make an appointment, call 210-523-2400. For more information on Restoration Dental, click here.

