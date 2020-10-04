Gas line explosion near Trinity River prompts residents to evacuate, county officials say

Emergency crews are on the scene of a natural gas line explosion that happened near the Trinity River, our sister station KPRC reports.

Polk County officials said in a Facebook post that there were issues with the Kinder Morgan pipeline in the Trinity River early Saturday, but as of around 9 a.m., everything was contained.

San Jacinto County has reported problems with a Kinder Morgan pipeline in the Trinity River. Kinder Morgan is at the... Posted by Polk County Emergency Management, Texas on Sunday, October 4, 2020

Residents in the area were evacuated during the incident, but they have since returned to their homes.

Emergency crews are still asking residents to stay out of the affected area.

RELATED: Child hospitalized, father arrested for possible DWI after head-on crash, police say