Child hospitalized, father arrested for possible DWI after head-on crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A child is hospitalized and his father is in police custody after a head-on crash on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 3:50 a.m., Sunday, on Stonybrook Drive and Merry Oaks Drive.

Police said a man and his son were driving down Stonybrook Drive in a Tacoma and another driver in an SUV was driving on Merry Oaks and made a left onto Stonybrook.

The driver of the truck fell asleep at the wheel and crashed head-on with the SUV, causing the truck to roll over, according to police.

The child suffered a head injury and was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

The boy’s father was taken into police custody and is facing a DWI charge with a child passenger, police said.

The driver of the SUV was not charged.

