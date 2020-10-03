Leon Valley police say woman accused of fatally hitting man on sidewalk was his relative

SAN ANTONIO – Leon Valley police say the criminal charge against a woman accused of fatally striking a man with her car will be upgraded to murder.

Rebecca Deleon was originally charged with intoxication manslaughter after the crash on Sept. 26, which police now say was not random.

Chief Joe Salvaggio said detectives determined that Deleon and the victim, Carlos Javier Sifuentes, are relatives.

The crash happened around 11:55 p.m. in the 5400 block of Wurzbach Road when police say Deleon lost control of her car, went over the sidewalk and hit Sifuentes.

According to a San Antonio police report, Deleon and Sifuentes were arrested for public lewdness in July after someone reported them having sex in their car in a neighborhood.

Deleon and Sifuentes allegedly drove off before police arrived. Shortly after, police found the car nearby that matched the description provided by the witness, according to the report.

Police said they found Deleon slumped over the steering wheel with blood shot eyes, the smell of alcohol on her breath, and her shorts down to her knees, the report states. Sifuentes was in the passenger side holding a beer, according to the report.

Police say another relative of Deleon came outside and asked why Deleon and her cousin were being arrested. The responding officer asked the relative whether Deleon and Sifuentes were related and the relative said “yes, they’re blood cousins,” according to the document.

Both were booked for public lewdness. Sifuentes had an additional charge of terroristic threat for threatening to go back and kill the witness, according to the police report.

In 2012, Deleon was charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level that was 0.15 or higher, according to Bexar County court records.

