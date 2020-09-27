Officials: Man hit, killed by vehicle overnight on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle overnight on the Northwest Side, according to Leon Valley police.

The crash happened around 11:55 p.m., Saturday, in the 5400 block of Wurzbach Road.

Police said a woman was traveling northbound on Wurzbach Road when she lost control of her vehicle.

Her vehicle went over the sidewalk, hit a pedestrian and slammed into a tree in the parking lot of Wells Fargo, according to police.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The woman was arrested and is facing a charge of intoxicated manslaughter.

