‘The goal ultimately is to move forward': Community rallies together after man loses home in fire

BEXAR COUNTY – A community is rallying to get a man back on his feet after a fire destroyed his home in Southwest Bexar County.

Family of 64-year-old Michael Barrington said he had fallen on hard times but is now left with nothing.

Allen Osch said his nephew, Michael, now lives in a tent, only feet away from his former home.

“I worry about whether I’m gonna find him dead out here somewhere," he said.

Allen said the home was a safe haven for Michael, who had inherited the property from his grandmother.

Michael was unable to keep up with the bills and the home became all he had.

“Lights and water and stuff like that. He didn’t have anything else," Allen said.

Michael’s story captured the attention of Melissa Longoria and several other people. They began to share his journey on Facebook.

Since then, donations, like blankets, food, and water have come in.

“The goal ultimately is to move forward. Helping the man establish and rebuild," said Longoria.

The group hopes to eventually get Michael into a home. Tenya Stroud said it was an instinct to help Michael.

“It don’t take a lot, just a little of your time. It don’t take much," said Stroud.

Allen said he has hope his nephew won’t be forgotten in his community.

“You don’t find too many people like that," he said.

