San Antonio Fire Department battle four fires Thursday afternoon

SAN ANTONIO – Four fires, including a pair of two-alarm apartment fires, kept the San Antonio Fire Department busy Thursday afternoon.

The fire that caused the most damage started at about 12:30 p.m. at the Avistar at the Crest Apartments in the 12600 block of Uhr Lane on the city’s Northeast Side, where 50 residents there were displaced, fire officials said.

The Red Cross is finding the displaced residents a place to stay.

Damage was extensive following a fire at the Avistar at the Crest apartments in the 12600 block of Uhr Lane. (KSAT)

A short time later, in the Medical Center area, a fire was reported at an apartment complex in the 8600 block of Cinnamon Creek Drive.

Fire officials said flames in a ground-level apartment traveled into a landing, which gave firefighters trouble to get the fire under control.

About four units were damaged, including two that residents won’t be able to live in anymore.

No injuries were reported.

A fire was reported at an apartment complex in the 8600 block of Cinnamon Creek Drive. (KSAT)

Fire crews also had their hands full with a large trash fire on the Northeast Side.

The huge amount of trash in the 13200 block of Lookout Road appeared to be burning near a recycling plant.

The fire was no threat to residential areas.

There is no word on a cause.

A huge amount of trash burning in the 13200 block of Lookout Road. (KSAT)

Fire officials are also investigating what caused a fire to an unoccupied small commercial building in the 8000 block of Mainland Drive on the city’s Northwest Side.

The roof sustained some smoke damage.

Fire crews knocked out the fire pretty quickly.

No injuries were reported.