McDonald’s next move: a meal inspired by J Balvin

SAN ANTONIO – McDonald’s is giving fans another celebrity meal following the Travis Scott meal’s success in September. This time, fans will get to experience the golden arches through the lens of Columbian reggaeton singer J Balvin.

According to the company, the meal features a Big Mac sandwich, medium fries served with ketchup and an Oreo McFlurry. The meal will be available at participating restaurants from Oct. 5 to Nov. 1.

The meal collaboration was first hinted to fans over social media by the burger company with the following tweet:

The hint, a nod to the artist’s 2020 album “Colores” was later revealed and confirmed on the singer’s Twitter:

Travis Scott and J Balvin are the first celebrities since Michael Jordan -- whose “McJordan” burger launched in 1992 -- to have a meal collaboration with the fast-food chain. .

