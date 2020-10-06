McDonald’s next move: a meal inspired by J Balvin

SAN ANTONIO – McDonald’s is giving fans another celebrity meal following the Travis Scott meal’s success in September. This time, fans will get to experience the golden arches through the lens of Columbian reggaeton singer J Balvin.
According to the company, the meal features a Big Mac sandwich, medium fries served with ketchup and an Oreo McFlurry. The meal will be available at participating restaurants from Oct. 5 to Nov. 1.
The meal collaboration was first hinted to fans over social media by the burger company with the following tweet:
🔴🟣🔵🟢🟡🟠⚫️⚪️🟤— McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 4, 2020
The hint, a nod to the artist’s 2020 album “Colores” was later revealed and confirmed on the singer’s Twitter:
⚡️⚡️⚡️ ¡lego! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #ad https://t.co/mZZ9iYVMlP pic.twitter.com/oVCjJHb2KL— J BALVIN (@JBALVIN) October 5, 2020
Travis Scott and J Balvin are the first celebrities since Michael Jordan -- whose “McJordan” burger launched in 1992 -- to have a meal collaboration with the fast-food chain. .
