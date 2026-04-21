‘Left without proper notice:’ SCUCISD parents upset after bus cancellations during heavy rainfall

CIBOLO, Texas – Parents in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District community are upset after they say three campuses had last-minute bus cancellations during Monday’s heavy rain.

In a message sent to parents around 5 p.m. Monday, the district said buses were unable to pass through areas safely due to multiple road closures.

Recommended Videos

Students at Byron P. Steele High School were mainly affected, with “significantly fewer” students at Dobie Junior High and Wiederstein Elementary unable to get bus transportation, the message said.

According to the KSAT Weather Authority team, nearly 4 inches of rain fell in the area during school hours.

The district told parents that the City of Cibolo reported the following streets were closed due to flooding:

FM 1103 between H-E-B and Steele High School

Green Valley Drive between 1103 and Town Creek

Weidner between FM 1103 and Town Creek

A Wiederstein Elementary parent told KSAT the district “failed” to provide updates to other parents on Monday.

“The City of Cibolo, the Cibolo Police Department, and even SCUCISD have failed to provide timely updates about high water and road closures,” the parent told KSAT. “... Parents were left without proper notice, unsure of where their children were or what was happening.”

The parent referenced the Hill Country floods and said immediate communication during dangerous weather “should be a top priority.”

The parent said they needed to pick up their son since he was unable to leave the school grounds.

“Student safety should always come first, and families should not be left guessing during severe weather situations,” the parent said. “This is something our community deserves answers and accountability for.”

The district told parents it would continue to monitor and provide updates as necessary.

Read also: