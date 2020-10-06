Women sentenced to 20 years in prison for role in robbery, fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for her role in a robbery that ended in fatal gunfire.

During a sentencing hearing, Blandine Indumbo testified that on Feb. 21, 2018, she and 20-year-old Taarig Mike met with Robert Patterson, 25, and his girlfriend at a North Side motel to devise a plan to steal some cars and take them apart for parts to sell.

Indumbo testified that moments later Mike suddenly pulled out a gun.

“He’s standing over Robert for three, four seconds, and that’s when two shots went off and Robert didn’t move at all.”

Mike also shot and seriously wounded Robertson’s girlfriend, Indumbo testified.

As part of a plea deal, Mike pleaded guilty to murder charges and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Indumbo was sentenced on an aggravated robbery charge.