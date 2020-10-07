SAPD searching for teen after he fatally shoots girlfriend’s brother in South Side home

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a shooting inside a home on the city’s South Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 7 a.m. to a home in the 2900 block of Lasses Boulevard, not far from Pecan Valley Drive and South New Braunfels Avenue after receiving word of someone shot.

According to police, the shooter, believed to be a teenager, came over to the home of his girlfriend’s family and allegedly walked into a bedroom without saying a word and shot his girlfriend’s brother, who was lying in bed.

Police said the shooter and his girlfriend ran on foot following the shooting. They have not yet been located.

The victim was shot at least four times and was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

Officials say the family is being uncooperative, so they don’t know much else about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.