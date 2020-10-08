Police respond to reported shooting at apartment complex on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s Northwest Side early Thursday morning.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. to the Boulder Creek Apartments in the 12300 block of Vance Jackson Road, not far from Huebner Road after receiving word of a shooting.

A resident at the apartment complex said she heard multiple rounds of gunfire and people yelling and running near apartments six and seven. There are also reports of two people wounded.

The resident also said several vehicles have been hit by bullets, including her own, many with shattered windows.

At this time, it is unclear if police has anyone in custody. An investigation is underway.

