Caregiver stole jewelry from residents at assisted living facilities in San Antonio, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old woman who worked at several assisted living facilities stole jewelry from at least two residents and there could be more victims, San Antonio police said.

According to a news release, Priscilla Mitchell is being investigated in four criminal cases.

Police said it appeared that Mitchell specifically targeted elderly people who suffer from memory loss or dementia at facilities on the North and Northwest sides of San Antonio.

Mitchell was arrested Thursday on two felony warrants for theft involving the elderly.

Police said they believe there may be more victims.

If anyone recognizes Mitchell and feels they may have been a victim, they are encouraged to call SAPD’s Property Crimes Unit at 210-207 8326.

Also on KSAT.com: