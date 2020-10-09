72ºF

BCSO: Woman stabs boyfriend during altercation in West Bexar County home

Deputies called to home in 3400 block of Altius Pass

Altius Pass stabbing image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 40s is in custody after she stabbed her boyfriend during an argument inside a West Bexar County home, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. at a home in the 3400 block of Altius Pass, found just outside Loop 1604 near Highway 90.

Deputies said a disagreement occurred between the man and woman and she stabbed him in the chest. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover, deputies said.

The name of the woman in custody and the name of the victim have not been released. BCSO did not say what charges the woman now faces.

