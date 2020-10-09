Ex-WWE wrestler indicted by Bexar County grand jury in alleged kidnapping, sexual assault of woman

SAN ANTONIO – A former WWE wrestler from San Antonio has been indicted by a Bexar County grand jury on charges that he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman.

Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan, 42, was indicted on one count of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman reported to police on May 3 that Rodriguez Chucuan, who was known in the wrestling world as Alberto Del Rio, had beaten and sexually assaulted her.

The woman’s injuries were visible and photographed, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said Rodriguez Chucuan accused the victim of being unfaithful and he was angry after she wouldn’t admit to it. He allegedly slapped her across the head multiple times, police said.

Rodriguez Chucuan also made the victim put on a dress and dance for him. He told the woman not to cry because if she did, he’d “take her son and drop him off in the middle of the road somewhere,” according to the affidavit.

The arrest affidavit said Rodriguez Chucuan then sexually assaulted her. Officials said the victim couldn’t remember much following the incident, after Rodriguez Chucuan allegedly placed his hand around her throat.

Rodriguez Chucuan was arrested May 9 by San Antonio police.