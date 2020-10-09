NEISD police, SAPD investigating after man tries to lure Johnson High student into his truck at bus stop

SAN ANTONIO – The Johnson High School principal sent a letter to parents Thursday morning to inform them a man tried to get a female student waiting for the bus to get inside his truck.

The letter states a parent reported that her daughter was waiting for the school bus yesterday near Caliza and Encino View when a man in a black pickup truck pulled up next to her and tried to get her to go with him.

The student ignored the man, school officials said.

“When I came home, I saw an officer and multiple, multiple police around the neighborhood, and so I knew something was up,” said David Ehrler, a resident who lives nearby.

Another driver saw what happened and checked on the student, and the man drove off.

The letter said the North East Independent School District Police Department is investigating along with San Antonio police.

“I walk my son to the local elementary school here, and at one point, they’ll go to the middle school over here. And, you know, you always think, ‘Are you going to let them walk to school? At what point do you trust them?’ But in the back of your mind, it’s always on your head, you know, if somebody tries to take them,” said Joshua Weaver, a resident.

NEISD sent out the following safety guidelines for students who walk to and from school:

Stay with a group and walk in pairs when walking to and from school/home.

Never walk alone when possible.

If approached by a stranger, walk away and tell an adult.

If walking home and you have a problem, come back to school and we will call your parent/guardian. Make sure your parent/guardian knows the route that you take home and have a plan with your parent/guardian if you have a problem walking to or from school.

Know where to go for help.

Report any suspicious people or activities to a trusted adult.

If your child has a cell phone, instruct them on whom to call for help.

Be aware of your surroundings. Keep earphone volume off or low.

