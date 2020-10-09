Texas teen breaks Guinness World Record for having world’s longest legs

TEXAS – A 17-year-old Texas teen now holds the Guinness World Record for having the longest legs.

Yes, you read that right.

Maci Currin, of Cedar Park, Texas, will make an appearance in the 2021 Guinness Book of World Records for having the world’s longest legs for a female, and for having the longest legs as a teenager, according to the world records' website.

Currin’s legs reach almost a metre and a half in length. According to Guinness, her left leg measures 135.267 cm (53.255 in) and her right leg measures 134.3 cm (52.874 in).

Currin told Guinness her family members are fairly tall, but none of them quite match her height.

She’s 6 feet, 10 inches tall and Guinness says her legs account for 60% of her total height.

Currin says she hopes her new world record helps other tall women appreciate their height, rather than shy away from what makes them unique.

“I hope that tall women can see that height is a gift and that you shouldn’t be ashamed that you’re tall - you should really embrace it," Currin said in a statement.

As for what’s next for Currin, she told Guinness she hopes to go to college in the United Kingdom and achieve the record for being the world’s tallest, professional model.

To learn more about Currin, read her full story here or follow her on TikTok.

