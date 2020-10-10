‘How can you wake up from this nightmare?’: Family torn after 13-year-old daughter arrested in brother’s murder

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Rene Rodriguez has been left broken after he was shot and killed Wednesday inside his family’s home Southeast Side home on Lasses Boulevard.

The people arrested for Rene’s murder were his 13-year-old sister and her 13-year-old boyfriend.

According to San Antonio police, Rodriguez, 20, was in his bed when he was shot four times. Police say his sister’s 13-year-old boyfriend allegedly pulled the trigger.

Rene’s mother, Michelle Gutierrez, said the family is now faced with a brutal reality.

“It’s not normal; this isn’t a normal feeling. How can you wake up from this nightmare?” Gutierrez said.

The family believes Rene’s sister had let her boyfriend in the house. Raquel Rodriguez, Rene’s sister, said the two 13-year-olds had been in a relationship for almost a year, but their family disapproved.

“Rene loved my sister. That was the baby of the house,” Raquel said.

San Antonio police said the suspects were last seen leaving the home after the shooting but were arrested and charged with murder on Thursday.

Raquel shared this message with her young sister:

“I love you. I just cannot forgive you in this. I cannot.”

Rene was described as a doting son and caring brother to his siblings. His younger brother, Ruben, said their bond was special.

“All I cared about is my brother,” Ruben said.

He said the tragedy took away everything.

“I feel like I’m alone in the house,” Ruben said.

Gutierrez is still not ready to let her son go, but she believes in forgiveness. She hopes her family can one day come back together.

“I will stand by my daughter to protect her, to teach her that this isn’t the end,” she said.