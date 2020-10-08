Two 13-year-olds charged with murder in slaying of man in Southeast Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two teenagers have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man inside a Southeast Side home, San Antonio police said Thursday.

Officers were called around 7 a.m. Wednesday to the 2900 block of Lasses Boulevard, not far from Pecan Valley Drive and South New Braunfels Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting.

The victim, 20-year-old Rene Ray Rodriguez Jr., was still in bed when he was shot four times and then collapsed on the floor, police said.

According to police, a 13-year-old boy came over to the home of his 13-year-old girlfriend’s family and allegedly walked into a bedroom without saying a word and shot his girlfriend’s brother.

Image of Lasses St. shooting. (KSAT)

An investigator Wednesday morning said a teen believed to be the suspect was last seen running or walking away from the home along with a teenage girl.

Police said Thursday they have arrested two teens, a male and a female, in connection with the case. Due to both suspects being juveniles, police will not be releasing their names, SAPD said.

The teens are charged with murder.

Read More: