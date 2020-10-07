Neighbor stunned by shooting death of man inside southeast side San Antonio home

SAN ANTONIO – People in a Southeast Side neighborhood are still reeling after waking up to the sight of a crime scene.

San Antonio police said someone shot and killed a man early Wednesday inside his home in the 2900 block of Lasses Boulevard.

The victim, who was in his 20s, was still in bed when he was shot shortly before 7 a.m., according to investigators at the scene.

Police said it appeared he may have been sleeping when the first shot hit, then collapsed on the floor after getting out of bed.

He was shot at least four times, investigators said.

Image of Lasses St. shooting. (KSAT)

Sgt. Matthew Brown, a public information officer for SAPD, arrived in the area later and would not go on the record with many of the details that already had been released.

“Right now evidence does indicate that there was no forced entry. Right now we are trying to put the pieces together,” he said.

Brown said police were still looking for a suspect, although he would not specify who that person was.

Early on investigators said the person who they were looking for is the boyfriend of the victim’s sister.

One neighbor described him as a young teen, possibly around 13 or 14 years old.

“It’s crazy to think how close to home it can be,” said Tabitha Farris, who lives across the street. “You just never know. You just gotta protect your babies.”

Farris said she knows some members of the family well, and that her daughter is a friend of a teenage girl who lives in the home.

The shooting, she said, took her by surprise.

“I woke up, of course getting my kids ready for school,” she said. “My girls were, like, ‘Oh my gosh. There’s an ambulance across the street.’”

Farris said prior to seeing the commotion outside the home, she didn’t realize anything had happened.

It seems the victim’s family, however, woke up to the sound of gunfire.

“The father of the victim did hear gunshots which led him to the victim,” Brown said.

Officers spent time searching for evidence that might lead them to the suspect.

While some drove around the neighborhood, others searched from a helicopter.

They did not make any arrests right away.

An investigator said the teen believed to be the suspect was last seen running or walking away from the home along with a teenage girl.