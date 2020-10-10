WATCH: Fierce battle between bobcat and rattlesnake in forest caught on video

It’s a battle for survival for this bobcat and rattlesnake. Who do you think will win?

Texas Parks and Wildlife shared a video of this chilling fight on Facebook earlier this week. The video was originally posted by Robert Martinez.

Disclaimer, the video is a bit graphic and does contain violence. You can watch the video below:

Bobcat vs. Rattlesnake in the Angeles National Forest. Hang onto your seat for this one, it’s a real nail-biter. Browning Trail Cameras Posted by Robert Martinez on Friday, October 9, 2020

The fight happened around 11:25 a.m., Oct. 6, at the Angeles National Forest located in Arcadia, California, according to the post on Facebook.

The bobcat spotted the rattlesnake, as seen in the corner of the video, and it immediately began pawing at it. The rattlesnake was quick to react and tried several times to attack the bobcat with its bite.

The snake’s fangs were in full force as it was seen trying to dodge the bobcat’s paws. However, once the bobcat was able to claw onto the snake’s neck, it was game over. The bobcat is seen clasping its jaws around the snake’s head, ending the battle for survival. The bobcat claimed victory.

TPWD officials say although this particular battle didn’t occur in Texas, both Dallas and Fort Worth have bobcats and rattlesnakes. So whether you’re hiking or are out and about on a forest stroll, watch your step.

