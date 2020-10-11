Man hospitalized, in critical condition, after car crash on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is hospitalized and in critical condition after a crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10 p.m., Saturday, on Vance Jackson Road and Jackson Keller Road.

Police said the man, in his mid-50s, was driving northbound on Vance Jackson when he crashed with another vehicle that came off of Jackson Keller.

The other vehicle’s driver lost control and drove into oncoming traffic, according to officials.

The man was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

There were no signs of intoxication and there are no charges being filed; however, officials said speed was a factor in the crash.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing.

