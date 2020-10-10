18-wheeler rollover accident prompts partial road closure of I-35, New Braunfels police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – An 18-wheeler rollover crash is causing significant delays for drivers, a partial road closure on I-35 and has left one person hospitalized, according to New Braunfels police.

The crash happened Saturday morning on I-35, near Highway 46 South. Officials say most of I-35 is now closed in the area.

The cab of the 18-wheeler caught fire following the crash, but the fire has since been extinguished. The trailer of the truck fell across the center barrier and caused it to split in half, according to police, spilling many small, glass bottles across the highway.

A crash victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Drivers can expect “significant delays” for the next couple of hours on I-35 in New Braunfels, as officials are still working to clear the scene.

At the time of the accident, northbound I-35 was closed off and traffic was diverted off of the highway at the Guadalupe River turnaround.

Currently, southbound traffic has one lane open.

