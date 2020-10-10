Motorcyclist killed after crashing into ditch on the North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle and wiping out in a ditch overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m., Saturday, in the 12400 block of Starcrest.

Officials said the man, in his early 20s, was traveling westbound on Starcrest when he lost control of his motorcycle, ran up the curb of the sidewalk, launched his bike nearly 15 feet in the air and then wiped out in a ditch.

The man was killed from the impact and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. His name has not yet been released.

No other vehicles were involved and the investigation is still ongoing.

