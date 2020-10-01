2 hospitalized, 1 in custody following 5-vehicle crash on Highway 281, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized and one person is in custody following a 5-vehicle collision on Highway 281 late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Highway 281 southbound between Thousand Oaks and Brook Hollow.

According to police, a red sedan ran into the back of a black sedan that hit a black Dodge Challenger and a sport utility vehicle that ended up on the access road. Police did not say how the fifth vehicle was involved.

One of the drivers in the crash was taken into custody for a possible DWI, police said.

The southbound lanes of Highway 281 were closed for a few hours as emergency crews worked at the scene.

Two people involved in the collision were sent to the hospital with injuries. They are, however, expected to recover.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.