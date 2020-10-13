San Antonio epidemiologist says people must follow social distancing guidelines to keep economy open

SAN ANTONIO – As we approach flu season, which is typically the fall and winter months, epidemiologist Dr. Cherise Rohr-Allegrini said she’s concerned that the coronavirus pandemic could worsen.

“Our infection rate is really jumping. So it doesn’t look that obvious when we just count the number of cases, but our infection rate has actually increased quite a lot in the last two weeks compared to the time period between August and mid-September,” said Rohr-Allegrini, CEO for the San Antonio AIDS Foundation and a former Metro Health doctor.

Throughout the KSAT Q&A Monday, she re-emphasized precautions that both individuals and businesses should be taking to slow the spread. She said keeping businesses open and the economy running is vital, but to do so people must follow health guidelines.

Don’t throw large mass gatherings, keep six feet distance between you and others, try to keep interactions outdoors and wear a mask when around others, she said.

“COVID does not just go away," she said. "So we just have to get used to following all those protective measures.”

How can I tell the difference between the flu and COVID-19?