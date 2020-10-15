73ºF

Bicyclist hit, killed by train just east of downtown, police say

Incident occurred around 12: 50 a.m. near N. Pine St., Duval St.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Bicyclist hit and killed by a train. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s tried to cross train tracks on a bicycle and was hit and killed by a train early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 12:50 a.m. near North Pine Street and Duval Street, just east of downtown.

According to police, emergency crews responded after receiving a call about an injured person. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the name of the man killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.

It is unclear as to exactly how the accident happened.

