Fiesta San Antonio on schedule for 2021, but only if residents ‘do their part,' officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The Fiesta 2021 celebration is only six months away, but the commission says it needs the public’s help to make it happen.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Fiesta event was canceled for 2020, which is the first time it has been canceled since World War II. However, next year’s event is still set for April 15-25.

Fiesta San Antonio took to social media Thursday, urging San Antonians to follow the health guidelines put in place to help lessen the spread of the virus. These guidelines include wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing your hands, etc.

Six months to go until Fiesta 2021! We’re preparing, but we need your help! ⠀ ⁠⠀ 😷 Wear your mask. ↔️Practice Social Distancing. 🧼Wash Your Hands. ⠀ ⠀ Together, we can do our part now so we can have a safe 2021 Fiesta! ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ 🗓️Fiesta 2021 is April 15-25. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ VIVA!🎊⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ #fiesta2021 Posted by Fiesta San Antonio on Thursday, October 15, 2020

“Together, we can do our part now, so we can have a safe 2021 Fiesta!,” part of the social media post reads.

Fiesta San Antonio is an 11-day party which generates more than $340 million in economic impact to the community. The event is two-weeks long and draws hundreds of thousands of people to downtown San Antonio.

RELATED: Fiesta San Antonio canceled in 2020, officials announce