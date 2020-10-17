67ºF

Local News

Breathable bacon! Hormel launches exclusive bacon-scented face mask giveaway

‘Don’t just eat bacon. Inhale it.'

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Face mask, Hormel Foods
The Hormel Foods Corporation, known for its Black Label Bacon, announced the launch of its “Breathable Bacon” face mask on social media earlier this week as part of an exclusive giveaway. (Credit: Hormel Foods website)
The Hormel Foods Corporation, known for its Black Label Bacon, announced the launch of its “Breathable Bacon” face mask on social media earlier this week as part of an exclusive giveaway. (Credit: Hormel Foods website) (Hormel Foods)

If you love the smell of bacon, then Hormel may just make your dreams come true.

The Hormel Foods Corporation, known for its Black Label Bacon, announced the launch of its “Breathable Bacon” face mask on social media earlier this week as part of an exclusive giveaway.

The face mask uses “the latest in bacon-smell technology and irresistibly breathable, 2-ply fabric, finally, bacony-bliss can be with you always — even while out in public," according to the company’s website.

Those who enter for a chance to win can receive a free, limited-edition package of Breathable Bacon. All you have to do is visit Hormel’s website, scroll to the bottom of the webpage, and enter your information for a chance to win.

The entry period for the face mask giveaway is from now until Oct. 28. Winners will be randomly selected on Nov. 4, the company says.

To learn more, or to take part in the bacon face mask giveaway, click here.

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg donates 1.3 million face masks to students, teachers in San Antonio and other US cities

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: