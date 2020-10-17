Breathable bacon! Hormel launches exclusive bacon-scented face mask giveaway

If you love the smell of bacon, then Hormel may just make your dreams come true.

The Hormel Foods Corporation, known for its Black Label Bacon, announced the launch of its “Breathable Bacon” face mask on social media earlier this week as part of an exclusive giveaway.

If you’ve ever dreamt of inhaling bacon, smell no further than BLACK LABEL™ Breathable Bacon. Enter for your chance to whiff at https://t.co/KbkvrTdnPL. pic.twitter.com/gxRel6Yo69 — BLACK LABEL BACON (@BlackLabelBacon) October 16, 2020

The face mask uses “the latest in bacon-smell technology and irresistibly breathable, 2-ply fabric, finally, bacony-bliss can be with you always — even while out in public," according to the company’s website.

Those who enter for a chance to win can receive a free, limited-edition package of Breathable Bacon. All you have to do is visit Hormel’s website, scroll to the bottom of the webpage, and enter your information for a chance to win.

The entry period for the face mask giveaway is from now until Oct. 28. Winners will be randomly selected on Nov. 4, the company says.

To learn more, or to take part in the bacon face mask giveaway, click here.

