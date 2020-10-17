‘Bring my son home’: Family of man who disappeared in San Antonio holds onto hope he’s still alive

SAN ANTONIO – A family continues to search for answers but have not lost hope that their loved one will return home.

Curtis Perry was reported missing in late July, but the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office believe he may be the victim of foul play.

However, his mother Patricia Oliver believes otherwise.

“He is my child. He fell off of my limb and I believe he is alive,” said Oliver.

Oliver said her son lives in Philadelphia but came to visit her in Houston before he traveled to San Antonio to visit his cousins.

Oliver has not heard from her son since then.

“It’s not like him to not contact us,” she said.

Curtis' younger brother, Jean, said he last heard from him on July 27. He traced Curtis' phone back to Foster Road near Hildebrandt.

Bexar County deputies located the rental car with bullet holes in the same location, but Curtis was nowhere to be found.

The family filed a missing persons report but there have not been any answers for almost three months.

'What was he doing in the middle of nowhere," said Jean.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said Curtis' body could still be out there and whoever is responsible may be linked to other violent crimes in the area.

“You couldn’t expect this type of thing to happen,” Jean said.

The family described Curtis as a father who would do anything for his son.

They said he always treated strangers with kindness, but his brother believes it could have led him down a dangerous path.

“He was just being too friendly to the wrong people”, he said.

Oliver has this message for anyone who may know where her son is.

“Just give him back to us. Give him back to us. Please bring my son home,” she said.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers or BCSO at 210-335-6070.

