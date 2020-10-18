San Antonio law enforcement makes multiple arrests during racer roundup operation

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple law enforcement agencies had a busy night across San Antonio, tracking down drivers with the intent to allegedly race on the roads and destroy property.

Agencies including SAPD’s Special Crimes, DWI, and tactical response units and Eagle Helicopter, along with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, began the roundup operation around 8 p.m. Saturday and continued to work overnight.

According to police, multiple Facebook posts were really specific with time and location, making it easy for agents to know where to be for the street races; however, it was a big task as hundreds of street racers were involved.

Investigators said those involved raced on the interstate and frontage roads, did burnouts and spun donuts in parking lots and destroyed property.

Arrests were made across San Antonio, including at Roosevelt and Military Drive, Marbach Road, Loop 410, Ingram and Loop 410, Highway 151 at Callaghan and 281 at Basse.

According to police, the street racers were competing with other major cities in Texas to create havoc. Officers said this isn’t the first incident of its kind, as last month, hundreds of drivers also shut down highways to commit similar acts.

Authorities said they don’t have an exact headcount of how many arrests were made overnight, but charges do range from racing, DWI, destruction of property and possession of a firearm or drugs.

