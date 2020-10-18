84ºF

You can rent an AMC theater for a private screening for just $99, even in San Antonio

You can host a private screening party at an AMC theater for up to 20 people

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

AMC Theatres — the world's largest movie theater owner — announced that it is set to reopen its more than 600 US theaters next month with new safety and health measures to help curb the spread of coronavirus. (Rob Kim/Getty Images North America/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Starting at $99, plus tax, you can host a private screening party at an AMC theater, even in San Antonio.

The entertainment company is boasting that you can make one of its auditoriums yours and invite up to 20 people to enjoy a movie.

According to the company’s website, plenty of AMC theaters are available for the private parties, including the AMC Rivercenter 11 with Alamo IMAX.

How do I get started?

Fill out the Events Inquiry Form with all your details on AMC’s website, so theater staff can figure out how to best assist you.

How long will it take?

Hang tight! An AMC representative will be in contact with you within three business days, according to the entertainment company’s website.

“Not seeing our email response? Please check your Spam or Promotional folders – it may be trapped,” AMC said on its website.

Where can I learn more?

For more information, visit AMC’s event FAQs by clicking here or call 1-888-740-4262.

You can contact an event consultants between the hours of 9 a.m. -5 p.m. CST, Monday- Friday, except for holidays.

