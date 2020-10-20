SAPD: Woman hospitalized after man she met online beat and strangled her

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police on Monday arrested a man they said violently attacked a woman he met online, causing her to be hospitalized.

Gabriel Isaac, 25, faces felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and family violence-strangulation, booking records show.

Officers who responded to the 300 block of Moursund Boulevard on Monday morning found a 38-year-old woman with injuries.

She told officers she met Isaac online and that after they met up at a home, Isaac struck her in the head with a blunt object, began punching her and tried to choke her, according to preliminary information released by SAPD officials Tuesday.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital, SAPD officials confirm.

Isaac was found at a different location and a relative of his helped officers take him into custody, according to SAPD officials.

Booking records show Isaac was arrested in the 400 block of Gillette Boulevard around 11 a.m. Monday.

SAPD booked Isaac for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence and the felony strangulation charge was later tacked on, District Clerk records show.

Isaac is being held on bonds totaling $150,000.