2 firefighters hospitalized after ‘significant’ fire at East Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two firefighters were hospitalized after a “significant” fire broke out at an East Side home Friday evening, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Six units responded just after 5 p.m. to the home on Nolan Street near North Cherry Street, the department said, with a total of 42 firefighters on scene.

Fire crews said they initially attempted to conduct a search while making an “aggressive interior attack,” but adjusted its approach after strong winds increased the flames.

While attempting to extinguish the flames, two firefighters were injured when part of the ceiling collapsed inside the home, SAFD said. Their condition is unknown at the time of publication.

The home was occupied by a 99-year-old woman, a nearby resident told KSAT. However, another resident said she moved to an assisted living facility.

The department does not believe anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire, and there have been no additional injuries or deaths reported.

The home is being considered a total loss, SAFD said, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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