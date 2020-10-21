Customs and Border Protection officers seize more than $6.9 million in Laredo cocaine busts

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized 904 pounds of alleged cocaine in two different drug busts over the weekend, officials said.

The first bust happened on Friday at the World Trade Bridge when an officer referred a tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of aluminum scrap for a secondary inspection. Port authorities discovered 135 packages containing 337 pounds of alleged cocaine in the shipment, officials said.

The same day, CBP officers discovered 223 packages containing 567 pounds of alleged cocaine within another tractor-trailer also hauling aluminum scrap.

Officials found a total of 358 packages containing 904 pounds of cocaine. Andrew Douglas, acting port director for the Laredo port of Entry, said the alleged drugs have a combined estimated street value of $6,973,400.

“Our frontline CBP officers utilize their training and experience along with our high-tech tools and that effective combination led to the seizure of $6.9 million in cocaine in the cargo environment,” Douglas said. “The ability to facilitate lawful trade and travel while maintaining a robust enforcement focus is a critical element to our border security mission.”

The seized packages and the case were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

Related: El Paso Customs and Border Protection officers seize 120 water bottles filled with liquid meth