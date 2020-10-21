86ºF

Local News

‘Full scale exercise’ conducted at San Antonio airport Wednesday

Airport officials say it may look like a real emergency, but it’s a training exercise

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: FAA, San Antonio International Airport, coronavirus
San Antonio International Airport.
San Antonio International Airport. (SABJ)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport will stage a full-scale emergency exercise Wednesday, airport officials said.

The exercise is mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration and will include emergency vehicles and personnel who will be communicating over radio transmissions. The exercise is designed to 'enhance and challenge our skills when dealing with an incident," a spokesperson said.

The exercise will incorporate new COVID-19 protocols and basic requirements set by the FAA.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: