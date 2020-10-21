BCSO: Search continues for missing man believed to be dead

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies will continue searching an East Side property for a missing 38-year-old man who is believed to be dead.

Curtis Perry, 38, was last seen in late July. He was the subject of a search at a home on the city’s East Side, Salazar said late Tuesday afternoon.

Salazar said Curtis Perry was probably killed violently at another location and then brought to a property in the 300 block of Holmgreen, where the search for remains is being conducted.

During the search, investigators found evidence of what Salazar called a “narcotics enterprise,” firearms and stolen vehicles on the property.

“I am coming to grips that my son is deceased. I have been in denial. I miss him so much. I miss him and to know that I will never be able to see him again,” said Patricia Olivier, Perry’s mother, as she broke down.

The sheriff said Perry, who is from the Houston area, fell victim to foul play after he got involved with some people who Salazar said were involved in a crime spree.

Salazar said one suspect believed to be involved with Perry’s disappearance is at large, while other suspects are incarcerated outside of Bexar County.

“These (suspects) are not small-time criminals,” Salazar said. “They may be very young, but they’re very dangerous people as well.”

Salazar said the suspect who is at large is wanted for four felony warrants dealing with “very violent offenses.”

The sheriff is hoping to bring closure to Perry’s family, he said.

“We’re not going to stop until we either find him or we’ve exhausted all leads,” Salazar said.

Anyone with information on Perry is asked to call 210-224-STOP. Salazar said a tip leading to an arrest could result in a $5,000 reward.