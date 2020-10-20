Search for missing person leads to discovery of ‘narcotics enterprise’ on East Side, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday is searching for signs of a missing person at a home on the city’s East Side.

Sheriff Javier Salazar would not say who the missing person is but said his agency is reaching out to the family of the person they believe is the focus of the investigation. So far, no signs of a missing person have been found, he said.

An excavator was brought into the property in case it’s needed, Salazar said.

The sheriff said his agency executed two felony warrants for a suspect wanted for violent offenses and because there were weapons in the home. The suspect wasn’t at the residence and is being sought, authorities said.

A SWAT team, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Texas Department of Public Safety are also on the scene.

Salazar said investigators found evidence of what he called a “narcotics enterprise,” firearms and stolen vehicles on the property.

The search for the possible missing person is expected to take several hours.

A nearby elementary school was placed on a brief lockdown. Salazar said school routes in the area will be affected by the investigation.

We have live updates on this developing story.