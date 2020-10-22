Bexar County businesses still hope to take advantage of COVID-19 business grants

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff touted the county’s assistance to the business community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic during his state of the county address Wednesday.

The county has provided grants to 850 businesses so far. Though it has dedicated more than $16 million to help small businesses, not all that money has been spent, and many are still hoping to get a piece.

Small business grant programs that run through San Antonio for Growth on the Eastside (SAGE) and the MAESTRO Entrepreneur Center are currently ongoing, and applications for $3.75 million in grants specifically aimed at the bar and restaurant industry will be open for applications starting Oct. 26.

You can get information on how to apply for the grants here.

Read also: