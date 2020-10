SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Northwest Side convenience store early Thursday morning.

The robbery occurred around 3:30 a.m. at a Circle K in the 9300 block of West Loop 1604, not far from New Guilbeau Road.

According to police, a man in black clothing and a mask walked into the store and pointed a gun at the clerk.

Police said the man fled on foot behind the store following the robbery.

The amount of money stolen was not disclosed.