SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who is wanted for aggravated assault.

The suspect is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon of a 21-year-old woman at 7050 North Interstate 35 on Oct. 13.

Details are limited as of yet on the incident.

Anyone with more information on the suspect is urged to contact police at 210-207-7579.

