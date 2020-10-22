Search for missing man on East Side property over; suspect gave false information, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The search for a 38-year-old man who is believed to have been killed has been terminated at the property on the East Side where he was thought to have buried, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Thursday.

Salazar said a suspect who told Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigators that Curtis Perry was buried at the property in the 300 block of Holmgreen Road provided information that was “false and done so on purpose.”

The sheriff said he believes the suspect gave false information in hopes that it would help his criminal case and thinking that a search would not be conducted.

“It’s heartbreaking in nature,” Salazar said about the suspect’s motives. “I believe he made the criminal case much worse. That ship has sailed for that person.”

Salazar said he doesn’t know where Perry’s body is located, but that BCSO will not give up on finding him.

“We’re not going to let it stop us from searching for Mr. Perry,” he said.

Crews have been searching through the property since Tuesday afternoon, using several tools, including a giant excavator, to look for the remains.

Salazar said one good thing that came from the search was that a drug operation was uncovered at the residence, along with weapons and stolen vehicles.