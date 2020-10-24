Brazos County sheriff’s deputy awarded Life Saving Medal after saving infant’s life

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has awarded one of its deputies with a Life Saving Medal after he saved a baby’s life last month, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

Deputy Adam Dodson was called to the 5100 block of Leonard Road on Sept. 18 for a CPR in progress call involving an infant child, according to BCSO.

After arriving on scene, Dodson determined that the 20-day-old baby was not conscious or breathing and he began working to clear the baby’s airway.

Join us in congratulating Deputy Dodson for being awarded the Life Saving Medal. On September 18, 2020, Deputy Dodson... Posted by Brazos County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 23, 2020

As the baby’s parents watched, Dodson performed the Heimlich maneuver for infants. After what Dodson described as being “the longest minute of his life," the baby then began to breathe on his own, according to officials.

Bryan Fire Department medics eventually took over for Dodson and the baby was taken to an area hospital, conscious and alert. According to the sheriff’s office, Dodson’s actions saved the child’s life.

“Adam’s calm and decisive action, unquestionably saved this baby’s life, and he, without a doubt, deserves to be awarded the Life Saving Medal,” the sheriff’s office said.

